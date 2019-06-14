Ayodhya on high alert after input form intelligence agencies

Subsequent to the intelligence input given by the security agencies about a possible terror attack in the holy city, Ayodhya has been put on high alert.

.

According to top security officials, the intelligence input says that terrorists are likely to enter Uttar Pradesh from Nepal. All incoming trains and buses are being searched and hotels, lodges and guests houses have been put under scanner.

“We are taking security measures because the verdict in the 2005 terror attack in Ayodhya is scheduled to be delivered on June 18.

It may be recalled that on June 5, 2005, a terror attack had been foiled in Ayodhya and five militants had been gunned down. Four Kashmiri militants had also been arrested in the case.

It is noteworthy that Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray is also scheduled to visit Ayodhya with his 18 MPs on June 16.