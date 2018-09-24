Ayushman Bharat is another PR exercise: Kejriwal

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today mentioned that the Centre’s Ayushman Bharat scheme will prove to be another ‘jumla’ and also said that it is a mere personal relations exercise.

Kejriwal tweeted: “Please read why Ayushman Bharat is another PR exercise and will prove another jumla”.

Along with the tweet, he shared a party statement which compared Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Ayushman Bharat Scheme with Delhi Model of Universal Healthcare.

“The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has termed the much-hyped Ayushman Bharat Scheme of the Modi government as another white elephant in the making. PM Modi launched the scheme in Jharkhand on Sunday,” reads the statement.

It added that the party is of the view that a universal healthcare scheme is a must for the country; however, “Ayushman Bharat Scheme is not at all a universal scheme and is designed in manner which is bound to fail.”