Ayushmann Khurrana reveals that ‘Andhadhun’ is not a dark film

Mumbai: Actor Ayushmann Khurrana today said that his upcoming film “Andhadhun” is not a dark one as usually most suspense thrillers are.

Ayushmann was at a special screening of the film here on Monday, along with his “Dam Laga Ke Haisha” co-star Bhumi Pednekar and younger brother and “Dangal” actor Aparshakti Khurrana.

Talking about the suspense thriller “Andhadhun” that will release on October 5, Ayushmann said: “It’s an entertaining and quirky film because in every other scene, you will get to see some thrilling and exciting stuff and that is the specialty of the film.

“Being a blind man, I have witnessed a murder and that’s the strangest thing about this film and that’s how story of the film progresses. “In the trailer we have shown that each artist has his secret so, after watching the film you will get to know about his secret.”