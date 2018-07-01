B-town biggies marks their presence at Akash-Shloka engagement ceremony| SEE PICS

Mumbai: The famous businessman and one of the richest persons of India Mukesh Ambani along with wife Neeta Ambani today hosted a grand engagement ceremony of their elder son Akash Ambani and daughter-in-law to be Shloka Mehta.

The engagement ceremony was no doubt a star-studded affair as it marked the presence of Bollywood biggies like Shah Rukh Khan along with wife Gauri Khan, Abhishek Bachchan along with wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aradhya Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar , Sachin Tendulkar along with wife Anjali Tendulkar, Madhuri Dixit Nene and many more stunned the ceremony.

Here is a sneak peek into the engagement ceremony:-