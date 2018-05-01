‘Baaghi’ sparked franchise for me so early: Tiger on 2 years of Baaghi

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff who was last seen in the blockbuster movie ‘Baaghi 2’, said that ‘Baaghi’ sparked franchise for him so early in his life and also said that this movie will always be close to his heart as it let him express his childhood desires and dreams. Expressing his nostalgic feelings on the occasion of completion of 2 years of ‘Baaghi’ since its release, Tiger took to tweet: "A film that's very close to my heart. A…

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff who was last seen in the blockbuster movie ‘Baaghi 2’, said that ‘Baaghi’ sparked franchise for him so early in his life and also said that this movie will always be close to his heart as it let him express his childhood desires and dreams.

Expressing his nostalgic feelings on the occasion of completion of 2 years of ‘Baaghi’ since its release, Tiger took to tweet: “A film that’s very close to my heart. A film that allowed me to express my childhood dreams and desires, and a film that sparked a franchise for me so early on in my life. Truly a blessing. 2 years of ‘Baaghi’.”

“Baaghi”, directed by Sabbir Khan, featured Shraddha Kapoor with Tiger and its sequel “Baaghi2”, helmed by Ahmed Khan, starred Disha Patani and released earlier this year.