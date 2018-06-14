Bad weather kills 13 in UP

Lucknow: According to the information given of the officials, minimum of 13 people lost their lives in weather-related incidents in Uttar Pradesh.

Most of the deaths occurred due to walls and trees collapsing on people. Four people died in Sitapur and two each in Faizabad, Gonda, Kaushambi, Kannauj, and one in Hardoi district, the officials said.

Meanwhile, six people were injured in Faizabad district. The regional Met Office has predicted dust storms in many parts of the state in the next 48-hours.

Met Director J.P. Gupta said the north-westerly winds have intensified the heat wave and that the monsoon might hit the state five days after the expected date of arrival