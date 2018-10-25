‘Badhaai Ho’ isn’t counselling couples to have children after 50, clarifies Director

Mumbai: Bollywood filmmaker Amit Sharma who recently successfully released his directorial venture ‘Badhaai Ho’, said that this film is not counselling couples to have children after the age of 50 but had more to do with intimacy among couples beyond the socially permissible age.

The film is being lapped up by the audience.

“I am amazed at the response. I am getting calls from everywhere. A friend called from London while watching Badhaai Ho. He said he felt he was watching it in Lucknow. The response of the audience is so intense and deep, it almost feels as though every Indian has adopted the film,” Sharma said.

A debate has opened up on late pregnancy, and Sharma is quick to clarify: “It isn’t as if I’m counselling couples to have children after the age of 50. As it is, there is a huge population surplus in our country. Why add to it? What we wanted to say in Badhaai Ho had more to with intimacy among couples beyond the socially permissible age.

“Why do we presume that married couples with grown up children never have sex? Well, the couple in my film did. And never mind if they couldn’t use a condom because none was available when they were attracted. The decision to keep the baby was theirs. It isn’t meant to be an endorsement of late pregnancy.”