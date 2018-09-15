Badshah did engineering but….

Rapper Badshah says he always wanted to enter the music industry, and did engineering only for his parents.

“I always wanted to do something in music and went for engineering only for my parents. I had performed for the first time on stage for my college festival,” Badshah said in a statement.

“I still remember after a lot of begging we got an opportunity to open for Euphoria and were asked to perform for 15 minutes. When we started 15 minutes turned into 30 minutes then those 30 turned into 45; audience wouldn’t let us go. It was a crazy night,” he added.

The rapper, known for chartbusters like “Saturday Saturday”, “Chull”, “DJ waley babu” and “Abhi toh party shuru hui hai”, opened up about how his career in music started when he appeared on “Midnight Misadventures with Mallika Dua” hosted by comedienne Mallika Dua.

The show will go on air with Badshah’s episode on September 17 on TLC.