Badshah, Sunidhi to work together for a new song

Singer Sunidhi Chauhan and rapper Badshah are collaborating with each other for a new song and the news has been shared by the rapper on his micro blogging site.

Both artistes took to Twitter and announced the news among their fans. “Ok, so Sunidhi Chauhan ma’am has agreed to collaborate with me for a song on my album,” tweeted the “Wakhra swag” singer.

Sunidhi on Friday confirmed the news by retweeting Badshah’s post, saying she is excited about it. Badshah, who could not contain his excitement, said it is his “honour and pleasure”.

The two singers are seen as judges in the latest season of singing reality television show “Dil Hai Hindustani”.