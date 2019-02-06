Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati is now on Twitter

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati announced that she will be active on social media. She joined Twitter on January 22 and her first tweet said: “Hello, brothers and sisters. With due respect let me introduce myself to the Twitter family.

“@sushrimayawati is my official Twitter handle for all my future interactions, comments, and updates,” the first message from Mayawati said.

Minutes after her welcome post she got thousands of likes. She has 9,759 followers, which is expected to increase after the official statement released by the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister she has joined the micro-blogging site to ensure “speedy interaction with media and masses”.

“Her official Twitter account will be used to express her views on various issues of national and political importance,” a BSP statement said.

She has so far continued with her old style of politics including close door meets and one-on-one meetings with her party leaders and associates.

The 63-year-old has so far managed to maintain distance from the media also.

However, finally it seems she has been counselled to take the social media bait which could be used to her advantage.