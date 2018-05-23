Ban on international football matches in Libya will be lifted soon: FIFA Prez

FIFA President Gianni Infantino today went on to say that the ban on international football matches in Libya will be lifted soon. "The head of the presidential council (of the government) Fayez Sarraj, has received an official letter from FIFA president Gianni Infantino, on the demands to lift the ban on Libya hosting international matches, reports Xinhua news agency. "Infantino confirmed to have had the opportunity to review the report submitted by the (FIFA) committee on Libya, and expressed confidence…

“The head of the presidential council (of the government) Fayez Sarraj, has received an official letter from FIFA president Gianni Infantino, on the demands to lift the ban on Libya hosting international matches, reports Xinhua news agency.

“Infantino confirmed to have had the opportunity to review the report submitted by the (FIFA) committee on Libya, and expressed confidence that it will not take long for international matches to return to Libya,” the media office of the Libyan government said in a statement.

Infantino said the FIFA will reach a solution very soon. Infantino expressed appreciation for the urgent desire of the Libyan people and government to host international matches.

A senior FIFA delegation paid a visit here in April to consider lifting the ban.

FIFA has banned international matches in Libyan stadiums since 2013 due to the deteriorating security situation in the country.