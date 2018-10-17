Band Maroon 5 unveils ‘Girls like you’ Volume 2 music video

Grammy-winning band Maroon 5 has unveiled the “Girls like you” Volume 2 music video. The original music video has surpassed one billion views on YouTube. The single remains at number one on Billboard Hot 100 for four consecutive weeks.

Inspired by the international impact and influence of the original blockbuster visual, the band and director David Dobkin have debuted this second instalment, which offers a light-hearted take featuring the same cast of leading ladies like Ellen DeGeneres, Jennifer Lopez, Gal Gadot and Mary J. Blige, a statement said.

“Girls like you” also features rapper Cardi B.

The original “Girls like you” video debuted on the kick-off date of the US leg of the Red Pill Blues in May.