Bangladesh will look to make a mark this World Cup

Bangladesh will be looking forward to make a mark this World Cup by defeating some of the big teams. They have been in brilliant form in the last few series and have managed to play fine cricket as well.

2019 World Cup without the tag of ‘minnows’. The Bengal Tigers have proven time and again in the recent past — that they are not a team to be trifled with by the opposition.

They made it to the quarter-finals in the last edition of the World Cup and then played the semi-finals in the 2017 Champions Trophy. In 2018, they almost won their first major tournament only to lose by a whisker in the finals of the Nidahas Trophy against India.

Recently, they won the tri-series in Ireland which included West Indies as well. However, Bangladesh, who are ranked seventh in the ODI rankings, will face an uphill challenge to better their 2015 performance and reach the semi-finals of the World Cup.