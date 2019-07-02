Bank loan fraud: CBI searches 50 places

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) today carried out the search operation in more than 50 locations in 12 states and Union Territories making it to be the major crackdown against bank loan defaulters.

A CBI official said several teams carried out the raids in 18 cities including the residences and business premises of companies, promoters, directors and bank officials for an amount amounting to Rs 640 crore.

The places where the raids took place include Delhi, Chandigarh, Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Valsad, Surat, Ludhiana, Gurugram, Gaya, Palani in Tamil Nadu, Bhopal and Kolar in Karnataka.