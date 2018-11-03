Bariatric surgery gives quality life to morbidly obese

Lucknow: About 125 odd laparoscopic surgeons of the state had a learning experience of a live operative bariatric surgery workshop held on Saturday at Ajanta Hospital Alambagh. Dr Mahendra Narwaria, pioneers of Bariatric surgery, from Ahmedabad and Lucknow based renowned Bariatric Surgeon Dr Rahul Singh operated four patients with morbid obesity during the workshop.

The surgeons interacted with the media and explained how bariatric surgery controls diabetes, high blood pressure and cholesterol, along with excess weight of the patients. They added that earlier people were sceptical to undergo bariatric surgery but now with increasing awareness and better results, they have started trusting bariatric surgery for their medical issues.

On the occasion, Dr Rahul Singh said that many patients who were operated at Ajanta Hospital have recommended the surgery to other obese patients. The doctors who attended the workshop had an interactive learning experience of all major types of surgeries as well as revisional bariatric surgery that were demonstrated at the hospital.

A live transmission of the workshop was broadcast for those doctors who could not physically attend the workshop. Dr Anil Khanna, Managing Director, Ajanta Hospital said that 73 cases of Bariatric surgery have been successfully operated at Ajanta Hospital in past three years.

He further added that cashless facility for bariatric surgery has been extended to patients from Central government (CGHS), ECHS, ESIC, various central govt corporations. With availability of recommended standard of care of bariatric patients in Lucknow, people need not move to metros for this procedure which is convenient and economical too.