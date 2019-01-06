BB 12: Sreesanth’s fan threatens to throw acid on Dipika Kakkar

Mumbai: Even though Bigg Boss season 12 has long ended but the consequences of all that happened in the show still prevails among the fans. There has always been a never ending war between the fans of Bigg Boss 12 finalists while some think that the show is fixed just because their favourite did not win and the others think that the decision is not made on behalf of the number of votes instead it depends on the makers of the show.

Some viewers were angry to such an extent after Dipika Kakkar won the show that they announced that they would no longer watch Bigg Boss anymore. On the other hand, Sreesanth who bagged in the runners up position revealed that his fans cried and were not at all happy with the decision. He also disclosed that a fan slit his wrist after Sreesanth did not win the show.

While a Bigg Boss fan crossed all the limits and threatened to throw acid on Dipika Kakkar and also calls her ‘ghatiya aurat’ on Twitter. This message was posted by Sreesanth’s fan because he was really disappointed with the fact that Dipika won Bigg Boss 12.

His message read: “Kitna ghaitya aurat hai ye makki tu ekbar live re devorcy aurat tujhe kitna troll karenge tujhe pata nehi tera dipstar ne had kardi saree bohut bura kaha abhi tera personal life pe hum attack karenge dek lena tu aur main Mumbai main hun agar tu mujhe dik Jaye acid fekke marunga.”

Showing a kind gesture later on, Dipika’s fan club tweeted Mumbai Police and asked the police to arrest this psycho and extend their support for the actress. They tweeted, “Dear @MumbaiPolice this guy is threatening to throw acid on lady…Please arrest him early as possible. Please RT and Spread so this post can reach to @MumbaiPolice. @CNNnews18 @RVCJ_FB @ZeeNews @aajtak @abpnewshindi @indiaforums @Spotboye @TheKhbri.”