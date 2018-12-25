BB12: Bigg Boss appreciates this contestant for performing exceedingly well!

Mumbai: Receiving special appreciation from the voice of god/ voice of Bigg Boss himself is extremely overwhelming for contestants. Although this season we have not witnessed Bigg Boss appreciating any contestant for their performance in the given tasks instead we have only seen Bigg Boss criticizing and expelling contestants in 50 percent of the tasks in this season.

Ahead of the finale week, Surbhi Rana being the first contestant to achieve the ticket to finale seems to be lucky enough as earlier she faced so many negative remarks but in a recent secret task given also to Deepak Thakur, Sreesanth but only Surbhi received special appreciation from Bigg Boss for doing a difficult task in the most respectful manner.

Talking about the task, Bigg Boss handed over a small phone to Deepak in the beginning of the task and asked him to pick the call whenever the phone vibrates and has to complete all the tasks given by Bigg Boss through the phone in order to collect everyone’s Christmas gift that had arrived from their family. But all the contestants would only able to collect their Christmas gift only if the secret task is done secretly.

Deepak was asked to hide Romil Chaudhary’s son’s green bag and Dipika Kakkar’s wedding picture and make all them believe that Karanvir Bohra have done it.

Surbhi was asked to fight with Dipika to such extent that she bursts out in tears and Surbhi also had to make sure that the spat should be that ugly that Sreesanth is forced to jump in the conversation aggressively. Having done this difficult task so well, Bigg Boss appreciated Surbhi in front of everyone.

Sreesanth was asked to dance while having a conversation with any of the house mate, after all the three contestants completed their tasks successful they received their Christmas gifts from family.