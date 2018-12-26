BB12: Gauhar, Hina, Juhi Parmar enters the house as guests in ‘BB Hotel Task’

Mumbai: Bigg Boss season 12 is only days away from its finale week and ahead of the grand day, the makers of the show is leaving no stone unturned for making the last days entertaining and worth watching. In a task titled ‘BB Hotel’ several celebrity guests entered the house as guests of the hotel.

Time to time, there were celebrity guests coming in the house and the contestants played the role of hotel staff except for one house member also accompanying the celebrity guest as another guest of the hotel while the staff had to fulfill every wish of the star guest and the guest of the house in order to achieve a golden star from each celebrity guest and a vote appeal shoot with the guest.

The first guest to enter the house was Bigg Boss 11 runner up Hina Khan while Sreesanth was made the in-house guest of the day. After a fun chat, she asked the contestants to get to work. She asked Romil Chaudhary to clean the jail and ordered Deepak Thakur to step down into the pool and sing a song to please her. While she was impressed with his singing skills, she questioned him for mocking her on the show. She also asked him to do squats but he failed to do so. She then went on to have some fun during the task and asked Karanvir Bohra to curl up his shoulder-length hair (with the help of curlers). Hina went a step ahead and asked Surbhi Rana to trim half of Deepak’s beard.

As the task progressed, Karanvir was made the next in-house guest. He was joined by former Bigg Boss 5 winner Juhi Parmar, who entered the house as Sumati Khanna from TV show Tantra. She ordered Romil to get her a cup of coffee. Since Karanvir had hidden the coffee powder, Romil failed to do so and was punished for his inability. He was asked to justify why Surbhi could be the winner of the show. She also asked Surbhi to wash four dirty clothes and later asked her to give everyone a hug. However, the winner of the round was Sreesanth who eventually won the star batch.

It was now Deepak’s turn to play the in-house guest. He was joined in by TV actor Neil Bhatt who entered the house as Ranveer Singh Vaghela from TV show Roop – Mard Ka Naya Swaroop. Deepak ordered Surbhi to get tea for him but in Sreesanth’s cup. Despite her efforts, she failed to convince Sreesanth to lend his mug to her and reminded her of all that she had done with him. As the task progressed, Neil asked Romil to wax his body hair. He successfully carried out his order and won his second star badge.

It will be interesting to see Gauhar Khan entering the house today as the celebrity guest and who would receive a star badge from her? Will Romil receive his third star badge or will Sreesanth grab onto his second badge? Will any other contestant able to receive a badge?