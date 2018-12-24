BB12: Somi Khan’s shocking revelation about her relationship with Deepak after her eviction

Mumbai: After bidding farewell to the Bigg Boss house just one week before the finale of season 12, Somi Khan received the least amount of votes as compared to other nominated contestants. When the host of the show Salman Khan earlier asked about the contestants viewpoint on who amongst them is the weakest in the show almost everyone pin-pointed Somi many a times.

Surviving in the house and being in the top seven in itself is a big deal but Somi definitely made headlines every now and then because of the kind of relationship Deepak Thakur and Somi shared with each other whereas many a times Deepak has expressed his love and attraction towards Somi. She also was the matter of talk amongst all the viewers when her relationship with Romil Chaudhary was given a different angle.

While talking in an interview after getting evicted from the house last night when asked whether she believes the bittersweet bonding with Deepak Thakur has helped her in gaining popularity, Somi said: “I won’t say that he helped me in becoming popular. We both entered the Bigg Boss house on the same day and have our own journey behind us. He had a prior fan following as he has sung songs in few films and people knew him already. I think they found his fascination for me interesting. They wanted to see more of us and know more about us. I agree that they have shown an interest in both of us. People have seen me grow and perform as an individual and wanted me to see as well.”

It will be interesting to see the changes in relationships in the last week of the season and will the contestants maintain peace and harmony amongst themselves considering this week being their last week in the house? The top six contestants include Sreesanth, Deepak, Romil, Surbhi, Dipika and Karanvir.