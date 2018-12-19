BB12: Sreesanth accuses makers of giving special treatment to this contestant in the show!

Bigg Boss is that one show that has seen beautiful relations of brother-sister, best friends and love developed among contestants inside the house but the change in relationships inside the house within days is also commonly witnessed.

This season of Bigg Boss has also marked a beautiful relationship of brother and sister of Dipika Kakkar and Sreesanth. On the other hand, Karanvir was also in the good books of Sreesanth and Dipika earlier but after his ugly fight with Sreesanth, both share a cold vibe with each other now.

In the recent ticket to finale task, Sreesanth and Karanvir broke into an ugly spat when Karanvir commented on Sreesanth’s past. After which Sreesanth’s anger was uncontrollable and he also commented on his career in television serials and asked him to also watch news instead of only watching daily soaps.

Sreesanth also accused Karanvir of getting special treatment from the makers of the show as he is the face of colors TV on which Bigg Boss is also aired.

Previously, Dipika also argued with Sreesanth for including her name also in his statement of celebrities who are a face of colors are getting special treatment in the show.

Well, this cat fight between Karanvir and Sreesanth has become a normal thing in the house. But it will be interesting to see whether Dipika and Sreesanth still stay by each other’s side even after their fights? Who will be the top three contenders for ticket to finale race?