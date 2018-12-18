BB12: Ticket to finale race begins, check out which contestant is out of finale task!

Mumbai: The grand finale of Bigg Boss 12 is round the corner and all the contestants have pulled up their socks to make their place in the finale week. From Salman Khan to Bigg Boss himself, scolded the contestants for being inactive and sleepy in the house all the time. While on one hand Salman had to stop few contestants from being over active in the house leading to a negative approach for the show and on the other hand he had to push some contestants to start performing instead of being zoned out.

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 12, the race to grab the ticket to finale has begun through a task called Bigg Boss fire station in which the contestants had to take seat inside the bus. Time to time, a fire alarm would ring inside the house and the two contestants inside the bus had to save one picture of the two contestant’s picture displayed in front of them.

Strategizing for the Fire station task, Deepak Thakur along with Romil Chaudhary, Somi Khan and Karanvir Bohra joined hands to keep exchanging seats among themselves and not allowing any one else to come inside the bus except for the four of them.

After several rounds of exchanging seats amongst them, Deepak and Romil finally decided to play for themselves and eliminated Somi Khan from the ticket to finale task. On the other hand, Somi felt betrayed yet again by her friends and argued with Deepak and Romi for planning against her.

Well, it will be interesting to see as of who would grab the seats inside the bus in the second half of the task? Will Sreesanth, Dipika and Surbhi be able to participate in the task? Who would be the final three contenders for ticket to finale?