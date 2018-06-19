Beat sun tan with these easy natural remedies!

The basic problem we all suffer from during summers is the sun tan and this dilemma is problematic for both girls and boys as summers are meant to be outdoors. Well, many of us choose to hurt our skin by choosing artificial processes to remove tan that includes bleaching and de-tanning but it does more harm than good to your skin.

In order to keep your skin beautiful and glowing, adopt natural remedies which will easily remove tan and make your skin summer ready.

Here are few easy natural remedies:-

1. Potato Juice and Lemon Juice- Mix potato juice with one tablespoon of lemon juice and apply it on the tanned area for 30 minutes and then rinse it off. Repeat the process on a regular basis to see effective changes.

2. Cucumber Extract, Rosewater and Lemon Juice- Mix one tablespoon of lemon juice, rosewater and cucumber extract and dab it gently on your skin on a regular basis. This will bring effective changes and make your skin glowing and beautiful.

3. Honey and Ripe Papaya- Mash half a papaya along with one tablespoon of honey in it and then apply it on your skin for 30 minutes and then rinse it off with cold water.

4. Yogurt and Tomato Extract- Mix up one tablespoon of each ingredient and slather the paste that’s formed on tanned areas. Let it be for half an hour before washing off with water.

5. Sandalwood Paste- This one’s simple; apply sandalwood paste every night before you sleep. Ideally, wash it off when you wake up.