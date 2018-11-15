Beauty tips to keep your skin moisturized this winter!

Along with the arrival of winters, it also calls up for extreme dryness on the skin and hair. It is really irritating to get out of the house during winters because of the chilly wind that runs through spoil the entire look. Instead of refraining yourself from going out of the house try few beauty tips that will surely make your skin glow and keep it moisturized.

On the other hand, once you follow certain important tips on a daily basis the season seems to be the best to hang out as it also gives an opportunity bring out your brighter sides with brighter colors.

Here are few beauty tips that will help you rejoice:-

While many of us think summers demand for more water intake in our body but even drinking more amount of water during winters maintain the glow of your skin and keep your skin moisturized for a longer run.

Cream based moisturizers will come to your rescue this winters as the creamy base will help dry skin stay soft and lively. Avoid gel based moisturizers even if your skin type is oily prefer cream based materials during winters.

Do not bath with extremely hot water although it gives a pleasurable bath during winters but prefer lukewarm water to retain hydration.