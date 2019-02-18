Begin your Degree at McMaster University; Know the Necessary Requirements

McMaster University is a popular public research university. It is located in Hamilton, Ontario. It was established in 1887. The university is ranked 6th in the country in research intensity. It mainly handles six academic faculties such as the School of Business, Engineering, Health Sciences, Humanities, Social Science, and Science.

All the international students who are willing to attend the university must submit the application form till April 1, 2019. But students should keep in mind that before start filling the application form they must fulfill all the necessary requirements because, if students are unable to match the requirements then their candidature can be cancelled.

Let’s have a look at all the requirements that students need to fulfill to begin a degree at McMaster University.

Admission Eligibility Requirements

All the students who want to get admission in the McMaster University must fulfill the eligibility criteria because fulfilling eligibility criteria helps a student in getting admission in the university easily.

Following is the degree-wise explanation of eligibility criteria that student needs to complete.

For Master degree/ Diploma/ Post-degree

• Student must complete Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent.

• Minimum average grades scored by the student in an Engineering course is B+ or B-.

• Degree and Grades obtained by the student from the last attended institute are used to evaluate their equivalency to McMaster.

For Ph.D. Degree

• Student must possess a Master’s Degree.

• Minimum average grade scored by the student in graduate must be B+.

• Applicants must successfully complete the graduate degree program.

• Degree and Grades obtained by the student from the last attended institute, are used to evaluate their equivalency to McMaster.

Note: All the students who are unable to meet the above-mentioned requirements should consult the Graduate Calendar to determine the requirements.

Acceptable Language Test

The English language proficiency test and the minimum scores accepted by the McMaster University are tabulated below:

English Language Test Minimum acceptable score

IELTS (Academic) Overall 6.5 with minimum 6.0 band in each module; result valid for 2 years.

CAE (Advanced) Overall 190 with minimum 180 scores in each component; result valid for 2 years

PTE (Academic) Overall 60 with minimum 60 scores in Writing and Speaking modules

CAEL Overall scores: 70 (with no component score below 60); valid for 2 years

MELAB 85 Overall with minimum 80 in each of the three required components

TOEFL Overall IBT scores: 86 (with a minimum score of 20 in every four modules)

Students exempted from the English proficiency testing requirements:

• Applicants who attended Secondary school or post-secondary college in an English speaking country for at least four years.

• Those who have attended English medium secondary school or post-secondary college for at least four years.

• Students who attended English medium university for at least one year immediately prior to anticipate start date at McMaster University.

• Candidates who have been in an English speaking country for at least four years.

Required Documents

Students must keep all the following documents ready before the online application will be considered complete. The list of the necessary documents is:

• Official transcripts issued by the institute last attended.

• Work experience (if any)

• Two academic references

• English language proficiency test scores

• Statement of Interest

• Scores in the Graduate Record Examination (GRE) (if required)

• Other additional documents

So, Candidate willing to pursue degree programme from McMaster University must keep the above-mentioned documents ready.