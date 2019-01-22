Being an actor it is important to give new dose of entertainment: Emraan Hashmi

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi who will next be seen in the forthcoming movie ‘Cheat India’, said that being an actor it is important to give new dose of entertainment because the kisser tag on him has also created hindrance in his life.

“I got many hit films in my career because of the so-called tag. I won’t lie… I agree that I got a fair bit of acceptance from it. There were films which required such scenes and I did them.

“But there was a time when that tag started becoming a hindrance for me. I wanted to try something new but people were approaching me for the same thing. They wanted me to do the same thing again, due to which I was not able to get different types of films and I was not able to explore myself more as an artiste,” Emraan added.

Over the past few years, it seems the 39-year-old has moved on from his ‘serial kisser’ image and is trying his hand at more content-driven films. His latest is “Why Cheat India” on education scams in India.

“I am reinventing myself. Being an actor, it is very important to stay relevant and give the audience a new dose of entertainment everytime.

“It was saturation point for me doing a certain kind of roles ten years back. Okay, they worked at the box office, but now our audience wants something different. For the past three or four years, fresh concepts are coming out from our cinema and I want to be a part of such good scripts,” he added.

For Emraan, it is a “great time to be in Indian cinema”.

“If you look at the last year, it was one of the best years for our industry. Content is king now. It’s a great time for an actor to be in the industry. It is a fantastic time.”