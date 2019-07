Jofra Archer didn’t appear nervous before bowling the Super Over that won England the World Cup — and that was because Ben Stokes’ words of advice were keeping him calm.

Stokes, who suffered his own final-over nightmare with the ball three years ago in the ICC Twenty20 final in Kolkata, sought out Archer to reassure him before the final shootout against the Black Caps.

Test skipper Joe Root did the same, reminding Archer that a World Cup is not a matter of life and death.