Bengal clash toll mounts to two

Death toll in the clash between agitating students and police in West Bengal’s North Dinajpur district has mounted to two.

A violent clash broke out between a mob and the police in North Dinajpur district’s Islampur on Thursday over the appointment of teachers at Daribhit High School in the area, that left one student dead and several others injured.

Tapas Barman, a third-year student, died from his injuries in North Bengal Medical College and Hospital on Friday, officials said. Rajesh Sarkar, an ITI student, was allegedly shot dead on Thursday.

“There was no firing from our side. A violent mob gathered outside the school with bombs, illegal arms and sticks. We are investigating who fired the bullets and who all got hit. We are looking into the matter seriously,” district police superintendent Sumit Kumar said.