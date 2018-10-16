Bengal ensured food security through its “Khadya Sathi” scheme for over 8.5 cr people: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today mentioned that Bengal has ensured food security for more than 8.5 crore people through its “Khadya Sathi” scheme.

“Today is #WorldFoodDay. We have ensured the food security of more than 8.5 crore people of #Bangla through Khadya Sathi Scheme,” Banerjee tweeted.

Highlighting the ones who are given special attention she wrote: “Special assistance is also provided to the people of Jangalmahal and Hill areas, Aila-affected areas, farmers of Singur, tea garden workers and Toto tribe.”

