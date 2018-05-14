Bengal rural polls: Six killed in violence, clashes

Minimum of six people lost their lives while several others got injured in West Bengal as violence and clashes between supporters of different parties in several districts marred voting for the rural bodies. "We have, so far, received telephonic complaints of six deaths. We are awaiting written confirmation," said State Election Commission Secretary Nilanjan Shandilya, who put the polling percentage till 1 p.m. at over 41 per cent. A youth was beaten to death as he tried to enter a…

“We have, so far, received telephonic complaints of six deaths. We are awaiting written confirmation,” said State Election Commission Secretary Nilanjan Shandilya, who put the polling percentage till 1 p.m. at over 41 per cent.

A youth was beaten to death as he tried to enter a polling premises in Nadia district while a Trinamool Congress activist was shot dead in South 24 Parganas district’s Kultali, police said.

The Communist Party of India-Marxist claimed one of their activists was killed in bomb attacks in North 24 Parganas district’s Amdanga. Two deaths were reported from Murshidabad district, and another from Nadia.

Though CPI-M’s North 24 Parganas leaders claimed their party activist died in Amdanga after he was attacked with crude bombs, there was no police confirmation.