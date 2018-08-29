Bengal violence takes life of three

According to the information given by the police, three persons were killed and at least 15 injured in West Bengal as violent political clashes over the formation of the state Panchayat boards continued.

Armed clashes took place between groups allegedly belonging to the ruling Trinamool Congress and the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) in North 24 Parganas district’s Amdanga block late on Tuesday night.

“The clash erupted centering around the Gram Panchayat board formation in a number of villages in the block,” an officer from Amdanga police station said.

According to local residents, two of the deceased were Trinamool Congress activists while the third person belonged to the CPI-M. Police have arrested 12 people including CPI-M district committee member Ahmed Khan, for inciting unrest in the area that was found littered with crude bombs, splinters, cartridges on Wednesday morning.