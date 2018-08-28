Best Places To Visit In Assam

The charm, the beauty, the effect and the essence of North-east is certainly breath taking. The picturesque hills or the scenic tea gardens will surely make you want ask for more. The aroma of the terrific tea gardens, the splendid Brahmaputra river or the thick jungles with the most bizarre wildlife, Assam is definitely the most charming state in North East India lying in the wait to be explored. Wondering where to start? Take a look at these amazing tourist places in Assam to plan your adventure-packed trip to the North East. So, without further ado, let’s get started.

1. Kaziranga National Park

Kaziranga is National Park is the most popular conservation efforts to save the endangered species like one-horned rhinoceros in India. Located in the Golaghat and Nagaon district of Assam, this most notable wildlife sanctuary is being declared as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO. It’s vibrant, well preserved, sustained ecology, and a versatile biodiversity is what contribute to keeping this place on the top of the list of tourist places in Assam. Other than the one-horned Rhino, the park draws its popularity from other pleasant surprises like the Swamp Deer, Elephants, Wild Buffalos, Chinese Pangolins, Bengal Foxes, Gibbons, Civets, Sloth Bears, Leopards, and Flying Squirrels to name a few. It’s also a tiger reserve since it houses an enormous population of the royal Bengal Tigers, making it one of the most important Assam points of interest. If you love nature and wildlife then this place can’t be missed. You can book your tickets with Air India, which offers special discounts on tickets and you can fly hassle free. Air India Offersare here to make your trip better and memorable with some exquisite discounts and exciting offerings. Oh, you can thank us later.

2. Kamakhya Temple

The Kamakhya Temple is a Hindu temple dedicated to the mother Goddess Kamakhya. It is one of the oldest of the 51 Shakti Pithas, situated on the Nilachal Hill in western part of Guwahati. The temple is dedicated to goddesses Kali, Tara, Sodashi, Bhuvaneshwari, Bhairavi, Chhinnamasta, Dhumavati, Bagalamukhi, Matangi and Kamalatmika. It’s one of the most popular places to see in Assam for pilgrims and tourists alike owing to its amazing Tantric adoration. Located atop Nilachal Hills, this temple’s main deity is Lord Shiva and Daksha Yagna (Death Incarnation). People are advised to visit at the time of the Ambubachi festival.

3. Kakochang Waterfalls

Ever wondered if those mesmerising waterfalls in Baahubali were actually true or photoshopped? The answer is that they are for real and exist in the beautiful location of Assam. The Kakochang Waterfalls are a magnificent wonder of nature. The main waterfall is located 13 km from the Bokakhat in Jorhat and attracts tourists in great numbers year round. Apart from providing a refreshing retreat and a great subject for shutterbugs, this waterfall gives splendid views of the ruins of Numaligarh and lush green tea plantations. Located close to the Kaziranga National Park, Kakochang is among the must visit Assam points of interest. If you are planning a trip to Assam anytime soon then this should be in your list.

4. Tocklai Tea Research Centre

Established in 1911, the Tocklai Tea Research Centre is among the largest and oldest tea research stations in the world. All the scientific knowledge that the world holds about tea, has come from this centre in Assam. Various researches on the extraction, cultivation, and processing of tea are conducted here day after day in order to enhance tea’s nutritional value. The centre is among the best places to visit in Assam owing to its regular tea processing tours and tastings tours it holds for visitors.

5. Haflong Lake

Undoubtedly one of the most beautiful lakes of Assam, Haflong Lake is the major tourist destination. This lake is perfect tourist spot for several reasons and located at the heart. One of the largest natural water bodies of Assam, Haflong Lake offers a variety of leisure activities, like boating. The surroundings of the lake offer a haven for thousands of migratory birds in winter. Haflong Lake is indeed a beautiful place to visit with your friends and families to make wonderful memories.

Greenery, varied wildlife, natural resources wherever you look and cities and towns caught between the throes of modernizaton and tradition – this is Assam. Have you heard about the indigenous eri and muga silk of Assam? Did you know that the longest ruling dynasty in India comes from Assam? Well, there are certain things that you can only learn when you step into Assam. Still waiting? Book your tickets now and create wonderful memories!