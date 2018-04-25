Best ways to apply makeup during summers!

Summer brings in a lot of dryness and skin irritation because of the dust and sun exposure outside. We tend to find our skin oilier as well as dry and patchy according to the skin type but we can avoid skin problems if we follow skin care tips this summer. Those hot summer months can make wearing makeup more of a headache than enjoyment. With the right products and application, your makeup can last long into the day without feeling…

Summer brings in a lot of dryness and skin irritation because of the dust and sun exposure outside. We tend to find our skin oilier as well as dry and patchy according to the skin type but we can avoid skin problems if we follow skin care tips this summer. Those hot summer months can make wearing makeup more of a headache than enjoyment. With the right products and application, your makeup can last long into the day without feeling too heavy or melting right off. Choosing the right products and applying them is not everything, however; picking out the right colors and finishes can also go a long way toward creating a summery look.

Here are few ways to apply makeup:-

1. Apply sunscreen before your makeup base- It is very important to apply sunscreen during summers in order to avoid tanning and you’ll get the best protection by wearing a layer of undiluted sunscreen under your makeup. Sunscreen is essential for keeping your skin youthful and healthy and preventing serious health problems like skin cancer. Select an oil-free sunscreen that’s designed to be gentle on the face, and make sure the SPF is at least 30.

2. Use liquid concealer- Instead of using concealer palette ie a creamy crayon, use liquid concealer because it is less likely to melt off. If you blend carefully enough, you can skip the foundation altogether and just wear concealer over problem areas.

3. Try using water-proof cosmetics- Instead of using non water proof cosmetics, try and use water proof cosmetics like smudge free kajal and eyeliner, matte lipsticks which has liquid to apply etc in order to avoid the melt due to sweating in summers.