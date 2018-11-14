‘Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai’ actress Saumya Tandon flaunts her baby bump| SEE PICS

Mumbai: Television actress Saumya Tandon who is seen in the famous television show ‘Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai’, has announced her pregnancy recently and this would be her first baby after marriage. The actress is extremely happy on giving out this news in public and after two years of marital bliss, Saumya and Saurabh are all set to embrace parenthood.

Sharing two lovely pictures from her maternity photoshoot, Saumya revealed this good news on social media with all her fans. Saumya can be seen wearing black dungarees and beige coloured tank top, flaunting her baby bump and pregnancy glow.

Here are the pics:-

