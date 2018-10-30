Bharti Airtel ropes in Kaivalya Communication in Bihar and Jharkhand for Public Relations services

Bharti Airtel, the India’s leading telecommunications service provider, has appointed Kaivalya communication to act as the PR provider for its entire network, following in Bihar and Jharkhand.

Giving further details Spokesperson of Kaivalya communication said that we have been serving Airtel since the year 2011, and now we are extremely delighted to extend our services to them in Bihar and Jharkhand as well. Like in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, Kaivalya Communication would put its best efforts in the Public relations and media sector providing mobility, broadband, DTH, Airtel payment bank service in Bihar and Jharkhand. We hope Airtel keeps giving us the many more opportunity to serve it in the upcoming years.

Kaivalya Communication has grown out of the shadows in the field of Public Relations since year 2009 working PAN India with its offices located in Lucknow, Noida and Mumbai and has served to more than 250 brands.

Read more related news: