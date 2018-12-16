Bhupesh Baghel to be the next Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh

After the Congress Party MLAs elected Bhupesh Baghel the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader, Baghel is all set to be the next Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh.

The development came five days after the Congress swept to power in the 90-member Chhattisgarh Assembly, winning 68 seats and ending 15 years of BJP rule.

A formal announcement about Baghel’s election at the Rajiv Bhavan would be made here shortly by senior Congress leaders from Delhi, a party leader told media.