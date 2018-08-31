Bhutanese official meets Modi on sidelines of Bimstec Summit

Kathmandu: Chief Advisor of the interim government of Bhutan Dasho Tshering Wangchuk met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the Bimstec Summit here.

“A neighbour and a close friend!,” Indian External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted. “PM met Dasho Tshering Wangchuk, Chief Advisor of the Interim Government of Bhutan on the sidelines of the Bimstec Summit in Kathmandu,” Kumar said.

India is a leading aid partner of Bhutan and both sides are working on a number of crucial hydroelectric projects.

With Bhutan facing elections this year, the Himalayan kingdom was represented by the Chief Advisor to the interim government at the Fourth Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (Bimstec) Summit that concluded here on Friday.