Bid goodbye to waxing pain, natural remedies to remove body hair permanently!

Are you fed up of the excessive body hair growth? Do you want to get rid of the waxing pain? This is a very common problem among girls that the body hair growth leads to unfortunate waxing pain. Then there are the people unlucky enough to sprout hair from harder-to-reach places: their backs, their shoulders, their arms, etc.

There are so many other ways to remove hairs than waxing like shaving, laser hair removal but instead of the unbearable pain, harsh removal cream and risk of razor burn say hello to natural remedies that work effectively.

Here are 3 easy ways to remove body hair permanently:-

1. Turmeric- For this remedy, you will need: Turmeric powder, Sesame oil and Gram flour. Mix a tablespoon of turmeric powder with an equal amount of gram flour, and stir well to combine. Pour in the sesame oil until you have a thick paste. Using your fingers, apply the paste to the areas with unwanted body hair.

Let the mixture dry and sit for about 30 minutes before rinsing off with warm water. Use a gentle scrubbing motion to get rid of the paste, and a bit of hair will come off. You can repeat this remedy once weekly to deal with your body hair!

2. Sugar and Lemon- For this remedy, you will need: Lemons and sugar. Squeeze the juice of one lemon. You will need about 2 tablespoons of lemon juice. Stir in 2 tablespoons of sugar and half a cup of warm water. This will form an acidic liquid that you can apply to your face with your hands. Apply it in the direction that the hairs are facing, and let it sit for about 20 minutes.

You’ll feel your skin getting stiff and crackling. After 20 minutes, wash it off with warm water, using a gentle rubbing motion. This will help to exfoliate your skin and ensure the lemon juice/sugar mixture is absorbed into the follicles.

Repeat this remedy two or three times a week, and you’ll see hair lightening immediately. Overall body hair growth will decrease after a couple of weeks.

3. Raw Papaya- For this remedy you will need: Raw Papaya and Raw turmeric root. Using a knife, peel and chop the papaya into small cubes. Use a fork to mash the cubes into a thick, juicy papaya pulp.

Grate a knuckle-sized piece of raw turmeric root using the smallest holes. This will give you zest-sized pieces, which you can mix into the papaya pulp. Mix the pulp well to ensure the turmeric is properly absorbed, and apply the paste to the body parts with unwanted hair.

Gently massage the pulp into your skin, and let it sit for up to 20 minutes. Once the time has passed, rinse the pulp from your skin with warm water. There may be a bit of yellowing of your skin (the result of the turmeric), but it will fade in a few days.