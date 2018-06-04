Big B is in awe of process and idea of storytelling

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is very much elated with the process and idea of storytelling followed by the current crop of filmmakers in Bollywood and said that there been the kind of acceptance to the variety of films which are being made presently.

“The makings and the idea of story telling are so impressive these days that never before has there been an acceptance to the variety of films being made today. “They are small and large budgeted, fantasy and real and they all have a value at the box-office,” Big B wrote in his blog.

“The times for the Industry are well. The audience has developed a tremendous taste for the good and the blatant bad and they express it in volumes.

“Competition is strong, makings are tedious and the creative ideas are the very best. A moment of pride in our little world — a world that has always been the horse to be whipped but we are a strong world and we shall continue to survive and fight,” he added.