Big high for me as an actor to do super energetic songs: Arjun Kapoor

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor who was last seen in the movie ‘Half Girlfriend’, said that it is big high for him as an actor to do super energetic songs. Talking about his next item number titled “Chumme mein chavanprash” along with his cousin Harshvardhan Kapoor in “Bhavesh Joshi”, he said that he believes in entertaining people with commercial stuff.

He went on to say: “It’s a big high for me as an actor to do such super energetic songs. I believe in entertaining people through commercial stuff. I feel nice when they enjoy a song or film and feel it is full paisa vasool (worth every penny) for them.”

“Chumme Mein Chavanprash” is a promotional music video for Harshvardhan’s film.

On the concept of the song, Arjun said: “It’s ‘Fight Club’ meets ‘Blade Runner’ meets ‘Madmax’ meets ‘Chikni Chameli’. It’s just insane. It’s a proper male item song after years and I hate using the word ‘item’ but this truly is an item. The set-up is the item.”