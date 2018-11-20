Big security breach: Kejriwal attacked by throwing chilli powder in the eyes

A big security breach that has taken place in the Delhi Secretariat where Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was attacked by an unidentified man by throwing chilli powder in his eyes when the CM was leaving for lunch. In the scuffle, the suspect also broke his spectacles and tried attacking him through chilli powder.

The suspect has now been detained by the police but the question on the security of the Chief Minister arises on a larger extent because the chilli powder was hidden in a cigarette packet while the attacker was waiting in the visitor’s area.

As per reports, Anil Kumar is about 40 years old and he is from Delhi’s Narayana.