BIG STORY: India put’s into orbit its own Hyper Spectral Imaging Satellite

India today put into orbit its own Hyper Spectral Imaging Satellite (HysIS) which is an earth observation satellite.

The Indian Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle Core Alone (PSLV CA) rocket variant lifted off with 31 satellites — the HysIS and 30 foreign satellites.

The notable aspect of the rocket mission is the placing of the satellites in two different orbits — one at a higher altitude and the others in a lower altitude.

While the HysIS has been placed in its intended orbit, the remaining 30 foreign satellites will be later ejected at a lower orbit.

The primary goal of HysIS is to study the earth’s surface in visible, near infrared and shortwave infrared regions of the electromagnetic spectrum and also for strategic purposes.