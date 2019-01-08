Big Story: Supreme Court reinstates Alok Verma as CBI Director

The Supreme Court of India (SC) has taken a strong decision and reinstated Alok Verma as CBI Director. Supreme Court verturned the Centre’s decision to divest Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Director Alok Verma of his duties, however, court has also made it clear and ruled that he cannot take major policy decisions till the decision of the committee.

SC asked the government to approach the Selection Committee. “The legislative intent of insulating the CBI director is manifest,” the court said, setting aside the government’s decision.

After hearing arguments on behalf of Alok Verma, the Centre, the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) and others, a bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi had on December 6 reserved the judgement.

Earlier, Verma and his deputy Rakesh Asthana were both sent on a forced leave in October by the government amid a feud between the two. Alok Verma’s two-year tenure as the Director of CBI ends on January 31. He had moved the apex court challenging the Centre’s decision.

Reacting to the apex court’s verdict, the Indian National Congress tweeted, “We welcome the Supreme Court’s verdict lambasting the government against their illegal removal of Alok Verma as CBI Director.”