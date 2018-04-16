‘Bigg Boss 12’ auditions open, here is the new twist!

Mumbai: The famous and controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss’ is all set to make a comeback with a bang this time. It is nothing less than good news for all the fans that are aspirant contestants of Bigg Boss or are addicted to the show, that the auditions are open for ‘Bigg Boss season 12’. But wait, this time the auditions will not be on an individual basis but the requirement of this season is that jodis will take part…

Mumbai: The famous and controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss’ is all set to make a comeback with a bang this time. It is nothing less than good news for all the fans that are aspirant contestants of Bigg Boss or are addicted to the show, that the auditions are open for ‘Bigg Boss season 12’. But wait, this time the auditions will not be on an individual basis but the requirement of this season is that jodis will take part in the reality show.

The same was announced last evening during the grand finale episode of the second season of the country’s one and only Live singing reality show – Rising Star – which saw Hemant Brijwasi, from Mathura, emerge as the winner.

Actor-host Ravi Dubey made the announcement about Bigg Boss 12 auditions during the live show and it was indeed a big surprise.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who joined the team of Bigg Boss in 2011 by hosting the fourth season, became the face of the show. He was joined by his friend Sanjay Dutt for a brief period during the fifth season but since then, it has always been a Salman Khan show.

Though the makers haven’t yet announced the name of the host for the twelfth season, one may wonder if it will be Salman Khan once again.

Given the fact that the film industry heavyweight has an extremely busy schedule, it would be interesting to see if he teams up with the Bigg Boss team for the 12th season.