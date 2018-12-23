Bigg Boss 12: Contestants receives Christmas surprise on ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’

Mumbai: Amidst the contestants going through a tuff time in the house as the finale week is just 7 days away and the tension of nominations prevail in the house but the ambiance of the house turned happy as team Simmba entered the house including Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan and Rohit Shetty giving the contestants an unpredictable Christmas surprise.

Later, Salman welcomes the Simmba team on stage. A life-size cut-out of Karan Johar is also on stage to make his presence felt. He is the producer of Simmba and hence his presence is very important. Ex forcept Surbhi, everyone else is nominated for eviction but Salman says that the eviction will take place on Sunday. Ranveer pretends to be Karan Johar and answers questions on his behalf.

Later in the evening, the contestants rate each other on the scale of one to seven.

Dipika Kakar is in the seventh position, Karanvir Bohra – sixth, Surbhi Rana – fifth, Somi Khan – four, Romil Chaudhary -three, Sreesanth- two, Deepak Thakur -one. Deepak feels that Dipika doesn’t play for herself. Dipika defends her stance. She says that she does things based on her comfort level. She connects with Sreesanth naturally.

Salman Khan tells the housemates to reconsider the ratings of the contestants. He asks who they feel could pose danger to them. Surbhi names Dipika; Karanvir names Surbhi; Romil names Sreesanth; Deepak names Sreesanth. Salman talks to the housemates about the Fire Station task and the Ticket To Finale task that followed. Deepak sings a song based on the Ticket To Finale Task.

A caller asks Sreesanth why he kept taking a dig at Karanvir’s acting profession. Sreesanth explains why he mentioned KV’s acting. He says he spoke about Karanvir’s attitude within the house and not about his profession. Karanvir and Sreesanth start arguing in front of Salman. Salman dozes off the sleep purposely to tell them that he is completely bored.

Salman asks them to name the person who they feel is the villain. Sreesanth, Dipika, Deepak, Somi and Romil name Surbhi while Karanvir and Surabhi name Sreesanth. Surbhi is asked to go to the torture cell because she has got the maximum number of votes.