Bigg Boss 12: D to win the show?

Mumbai: Finally the grand finale is a day away, the top five contestants are prepping up to present their point of view to the best of their knowledge in order to prove that why do they deserve to be the winner of the show as compared to others.

Lately, Vikas Gupta, Jay Bhanushali and famous journalist Shweta Singh entered the house to ask some spicy questions to the finalists of the show. While Vikas Gupta tagged Sreesanth as the mastermind of the house and he also said that Dipika can be the winner of the show.

All the celebrities who entered the house in this season have somehow hinted that which contestant is on the right track and is loved by the audience. While the twitter war between celebrities in support of different contestants of the house and the reaction of commoners on the tweets clearly depicts who can win this season.

The predictions all over the internet is in favor of Dipika Kakkar Ibrahim or Deepak Thakur can be the winners of the show.