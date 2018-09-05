Bigg Boss 12: Salman Khan hosts grand press launch in Goa

The wait is over for the Bigg Boss fans as the countdown has begun for the start of the much awaited reality show Bigg Boss 12 that premiers on September 16.



Salman hosted a grand press launch in Goa on September 4, 2018 and the Bharat actor entered the venue of the launch like a real superstar on a Yacht in a white Ganji (vest) and a pair of Jeans.



As soon he reached the stage Salman broke into his famous towel dance, enthralling the audience and joining Salman were Bharti Sharma and her husband Harsh Limbacchiya at the launch of Bigg Boss 12. Salman Khan danced to a peppy Bollywood song during the Bigg Boss 12 press launch in Goa.

