Bigg Boss 12 sneak peek: Anup Jalota sent to secret room after eviction, will he be back?

Taking an interesting twist, the makers of Bigg Boss are leaving no stone unturned to entertain and shock the viewers by bringing in new formats and turns in the show. Lastly, in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu got the least number of votes from the audience, which was yet another shocker for the viewers.

But fortunately, the Jodi was told to decide one name amongst each other that would stay in the house and the other would leave. Therefore, not to our surprise Anup Jalota decided to walk out while Jasleen stayed in the house.

After his eviction, Jasleen will now be a part of the singles and like every season this season also the contestants should expect the unexpected because Anup Jalota has been evicted but after his eviction he was sent in a secret room from where he can visualize and hear all that is happening in the house.

While the contestants have no idea about the fact that Anup Jalota is still a part of the game and is watching over the activities in the house.

It will be interesting to see whether Jasleen will emerge to a stronger player alone without Anup Jalota or will she be weak without him? What will be Anup Jalota’s reaction on seeing Jasleen in his absence in the house?