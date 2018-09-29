Bigg Boss 12 sneak peek: Ayushmann and Tabu to join Salman in ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’!

Mumbai: Famous reality television show Bigg Boss is known to be one of the best shows people await for every year and like every year this time the show has come up with a new theme of singles versus vichitra jodis and the war has already begun between the contestants. This Weekend Ka Vaar is going to be tensed and chaotic as amongst the nominated jodis and singles, one would leave the house today.

Bigg Boss is that one show where almost all the Bollywood biggies have accompanied Salman Khan during the ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode to promote their forthcoming movies.

Making the ambiance lighter in the house, Ayushmann Khurrana and Tabu will mark their presence in today’s episode along with Salman and do some fun activities along with the contestants.

As the name of the episode suggests ie ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’, Salman analyzed the activities that happened in the entire week and on the basis of understanding the wrongs and rights in the house, like every week a unanimous decision for the ‘gunehgaar’ of the house would be made by the housemates.

It will be interesting to see who gets evicted this week whether it happens to be from the Jodis or Singles and who will Salman Khan and the housemates target this week?