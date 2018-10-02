Bigg Boss 12 sneak peek: Did Anup Jalota breakup with Jasleen over a task in the house?

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 12 is growing much more interesting which each upcoming episode like every season this season also started off with a low note, friendships, bonding like family and love but with the competition growing more tough contestants have started playing their mind games and targeting each other. The concept of the show is vichtra jodis versus singles while jodis who have entered the house together to play in unity, now are having problems between each other.

In the nomination task yesterday, singles had to play the role of a kidnapper while kidnap one of the jodi member and ask the other to give away anything in order to be safe in the nominations therefore if the jodi succeed in fulfilling the demand of the single contestant, the later would be nominated.

The first jodi that had to do the task was Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu while kidnapper Dipika asked Jasleen to destroy her dresses, makeup and also trim her hairs shoulder length. Jasleen denies to fulfill her demand which led them towards being in the nominations this week.

Apparently if the rumors are to be believed, Anup Jalota is upset with her partner for not prioritizing him when it came to her clothes and makeup and decide to break up with his partner and be in the game as a single contestant. He also was shocked to know that their relationship was less important to her as compared to all other materialistic things.

It will be interesting to see that what turn would Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu’s relationship take on the show? Will the love birds remain in love or decide to break up?