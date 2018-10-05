Bigg Boss 12 sneak peek: Is it Surbhi Rana versus Khan sisters in next captaincy task?

Mumbai: Bigg Boss season 12 is growing intense as the contestants have now started to play for themselves along with the only motive to win each and every task. Earlier, when Salman Khan slammed the contestants for not showing any competitive spirit in any of the tasks because of which the house mates are taking things seriously.

After competing against each other in the volcano task yesterday in which all the participants had to collect balls that came out from the volcano time to time and at the end three contestants including Surbhi Rana and Romil Chaudhary, Saba Khan and Somi Khan, Shivashish and Saurabh emerged to be the final contenders who would compete for the captaincy task.

Later in the day, Bigg Boss announced the captaincy task in which one participant from each winning jodis had to hold a captaincy ring and be the last one to leave the ring in order to become the new fizz captain of the week.

It seems as if the war has begun between wild card entry Surbhi Rana and the Khan sisters while none of them are ready to give up on the captaincy task therefore on the other hand Surbhi and Somi had a verbal spat and were continuously trying to instigate each other to leave the captaincy ring.

It will be interesting to see that who will emerge as the new fizz captain of the week? Will the war continue between Surbhi and Somi even after the task?